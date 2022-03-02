Paul Warne explains Dan Barlaser's absence in Rotherham United's draw at Shrewsbury Town

Millers boss Paul Warne is expecting to have the midfielder, who has scored seven goals in 39 appearances this season, back in training on Thursday.

It means he will be available this weekend as Rotherham welcome promotion-chasing MK Dons to South Yorkshire.

"His partner is giving birth to their first child tonight. He trained yesterday and then went to be with her," said Warne after the Millers had drawn 0-0 in Shropshire.

DAN BARLASER: Is expected to be available for Rotherham United against MK Dons. Picture: PA Wire.

"He kindly sent the lads a video message wishing them all the best.

"She hasn't given birth today, so hopefully when I turn my phone on there is good news for him and his family and everything is ok.

"We will welcome him back on Thursday."

Warne was happy with the point come full time against Shrewsbury. After an even first half, Salop unleashed a barrage on Josh Vickers’ goal including George Nurse’s 30-yard piledriver that cannoned off the inside of the post before Vickers smothered Matthew Pennington’s rebound.

MANAGER: Paul Warne.Picture: PA Wire.

The Millers chief admitted his side felt like they were devoid of confidence after making five changes from the 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

“The lads didn’t feel they played with enough confidence,” said Warne. “Which is odd because they’re top of the league, but credit to Shrewsbury, they gave us no time on the ball and I don’t know if it reverberated around the team that they didn’t want to be the one making the mistake.

“From our performance I thought it was a good point earned, I thought we were the better side in the first half considerably and should have taken a couple of chances.

“I don’t think we were at our flamboyant best but we could have gone in two or three up comfortably, but then in the second half Shrewsbury were in the ascendancy virtually the whole 45 minutes – we even considered changing shape which we haven’t done all season but they put it on us and they deserved at least one goal second half.