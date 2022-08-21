Paul Warne happy to leave QPR with a point as Rotherham United's unbeaten streak continues

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United, at Loftus Road on Saturday. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images.

Chris Willock equalised for the hosts after Chiedozie Ogbene’s opener – his second goal in as many appearances for Mick Beale’s side this season.

The visitors had to absorb pressure in the second half, with Viktor Johansson making a number of saves and R’s youngster Sinclair Armstrong missing a late chance.

“I thought QPR were the better team and obviously they will be more disappointed not to take the three points,” said Warne.

Chiedozie Ogbene of Rotherham United celebrates after scoring for the Millers at QPR. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images.

“We had pockets of the game when I thought we were really good, we caused them some problems, and on another day we might have got a second goal.

“The lads left everything out on the pitch to get a draw. I think their determination is the winning factor that got them a draw. QPR have got some very good players and we were always worried about quick one-twos around the edge of the box.

“But we also thought that when we won the ball then if we were quick enough we’d get in, and we did that – on numerous occasions in the first half.

“On another day we might have won and on another day we might have took a crack. So I’m pretty pleased with a point.”

After not making it off the bench in west London, Paul Warne says Tom Eaves is set to make his debut for Rotherham this week.

The Millers are in Carabao Cup action against Morecambe tomorrow night.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Field, Johansen (Dozzell 56), Roberts (Adomah 70), Chair, Willock (Shodipo 81), Dykes (Armstrong 70). Unused substitutes: Kakay, Archer, Hamalainen.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Hall, Wood, Humphreys, Barlaser (Lindsay 86), Peltier (Harding 56), Rathbone (High 65), Wiles, Ferguson (Bramall 56), Ogbene, Washington (Kelly 65).Unused substitutes: Eaves, Vickers.