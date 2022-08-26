Paul Warne not alone in wanting window to close at Rotherham United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: PA

The Rotherham United chief wants to bring in a couple of signings, ideally, before the September 1 deadline.

At the moment, the prospect of that appears unlikely, but things may change.

On the outgoing front, nothing is currently happening either, representing good news for the Millers given summer interest in the likes of Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles and the stellar early-season form of Chiedozie Ogbene.

Warne, no fan of the transfer window in its current format, said: “I will be happy when it finishes and then at least, you know.

“In fairness, it settles the lads. They are a little bit unsettled and certain lads at every club who feel: ‘Is my future here or not?’

“You need people to be all-in and until the window shuts, I think it is a more difficult job for the players and the staff involved.”

In terms of possible outs, Warne admits that some fringe players leaving is a possibility.

He added: “We’ll carry a small squad in comparison to other Championship sides, but it will be as strong as we can get it.