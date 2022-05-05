Paul Warne on the chances of Will Vaulks returning to Rotherham United

The midfielder and former Millers fans favourite, who moved to Cardiff for a seven-figure fee from Rotherham in the summer of 2019, is out of contract with the Bluebirds next month.

The Wales international - who turns 29 in September - has featured 40 times in all competitions for City this term, but 13 Championship appearances have been from the bench and he has been in and out of the starting line-up for spells in the second half of the campaign.

His future in the Principality is uncertain and he is exactly the sort of experienced and established Championship player who the Millers are likely to be keen to recruit, in an ideal world, in the close season.

Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks, pictured in his time at Rotherham United.

But Warne - who remains close to Vaulks - has revealed that finances would likely preclude any realistic chance of him heading back to Rotherham if he leaves Cardiff.

He said: "I obviously love Will, so if I could get anywhere near Will's wage demands that would be a player I like. However, I do not expect Will to sign this summer is probably my nicest answer.

"I spoke to him on the bus on the way home (from Gillingham). I nearly asked him to put his phone down and do the flip, but we'd had a couple of beers so it seemed funny at the time.

"I did speak to him but it isn't like 'Oh what's happening this summer'. I have spoken to him loads of times and he has phoned me for advice while he's been at Cardiff which I have given.