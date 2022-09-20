Paul Warne on why the exit of Michael Smith may have helped Rotherham United

The Millers are in the midst of their best start to a season-tier season since 1965-66, but Warne is conscious that things can and do change fast - and with good reason.

Back in early 2021, Warne was lavished with bouquets following four wins in six second-tier games for the Millers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three months later, they were cruelly relegated.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: Getty Images.

That said, he does spy reasons to be positive in their latest Championship foray.

Warne, whose side signed off before the international break with a 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough, said: "We have definitely had a better start. But as good as we have been, maybe a couple of times we have been fortunate, we are still only four points off (the bottom three).

"Everyone is picking up points everywhere and it does not feel like we are flying. It just feels like we are doing really well at the moment and quite fortunate with injuries.

"Maybe because I am a football manager, I catastrophize all the time and always see a problem coming down the road.

"But we have a bit more experience this time and my younger players are two years on and ‘get it’. My midfielders don't need as much coaching and get what we want. Everything feels a little bit more comfortable. Maybe the league is not as good or maybe we’re better or have had a good start or are lucky. I don't think we’ve turned into Barcelona or anything."

The departure of Michael Smith to Sheffield Wednesday may have hit the Millers hard in the close season, but perversely, Warne feels it may have done his squad a favour.

He added: "It's weird that we lost probably our most influential player in the summer and made us play a different way because we cannot get up the pitch. In a weird way it's helped the players.

"The Championship is a big step for our club. But the lads are competing well and apart from the Sunderland game, we have done really well. We are really pleased.