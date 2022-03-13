Paul Warne proud as Rotherham United earn point at Wycombe Wanderers

After booking their place in the Papa John’s Trophy final on Wednesday night, the Millers faced the trip south as third-placed MK Dons hosted Wigan Athletic, who are second in the table.

All games involving the top three ended in draws, keeping Rotherham’s gap to third spot at four points.

Rotherham did not threaten too often at Adams Park but top scorer Michael Smith did force Chairboys goalkeeper David Stockdale to tip his header over.

PROUD: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne was happy with his side's goalless draw at Wycombe following their exertions in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday night. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“I thought first half we were good and I thought we created really good chances,” said Warne.

“It’s often the case when you don’t take your chances that you might not get any more and we didn’t really create enough second half.

“But if you’d offered me a point beforehand, would I have taken it, and a clean sheet? Yeah, possibly.

“Would I like us to play better? Obviously, I would but considering on the back of the Wednesday night [at Hartlepool], we got back at one o’clock Thursday morning, I think the lads put a real shift in.

NEAR MISS: Rotherham United's Michael Smith went close to scoring with a header at Wycombe. Picture: Leila Coker/PA Wire.

“I’m really proud of them and that one point might be the one point that makes the difference at the end of the season.”

The games keep on coming for Rotherham, who host 16th-placed Lincoln City tomorrow evening.

Wycombe: Stockdale, McCarthy, Stewart, Tafazolli, Jacobson, Wing, Scowen, McCleary, Horgan, Mehmeti (Hanlan 73), Vokes (Akinfenwa 77). Subs Not Used: Grimmer, Wheeler, Dickinson, Joseph, Young.

Rotherham: Vickers, MacDonald, Wood, Ihiekwe, Barlaser, Harding (Mattock 83),Rathbone, Wiles, Ferguson (Miller 60), Ogbene, Smith. Subs Not Used: Johansson, Osei-Tutu, Kayode, Odofin, Edmonds-Green.