Warne's current contract expires next summer, alongside that of assistant Richie Barker, but the Millers chief insists that his current priority is on aiming to secure the futures of several key players whose deals run out next year before addressing his own situation.

Star trio Chedozie Ogbene, Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser are among players out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Talks regarding his own future are likely to resume later in the season, with Warne - who has led the club to three promotions to the second-tier in his time at the club, is relaxed about the situation with things currently on pause.

Warne, whose promoted side have started the season in outstanding fashion and visit leaders Sheffield United on Saturday,

"There's no rush, there's no drama. I have a year left.

"I am not a 22-year-old player who is a massive asset, I am a 49-year-old bald manager who lives in the area and enjoys managing the club.

Paul Warne. Picture: Press Association.

"Rich and I are both okay with our present situation.

"We need to concentrate on securing the services of our key men. There is also the little matter of three huge games coming up before the international break.

"I have had casual conversations with the chairman. The formal chats are still to come.