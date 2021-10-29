Paul Warne provides positive Rotherham United injury update ahead of clash with Sunderland

The forward has been playing with slight injury in his foot and was feeling the effects of that knock following the Millers' 5-0 win over Manchester City Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday.

However, Warne says all his players, including Miller, are in good shape as Sunderland make the trip to South Yorkshire with only one point separating the sides in the league table at present.

MANAGER: Paul Warne. Picture: Getty Images.

"Mickel Miller is a little bit sore - which concerns an injury he's had for a little while in his foot, but he managed to play 90 minutes in midweek. He should be fine for this weekend," said Warne.

"I don't know of any other dramas and it sounds like my old campaigners are fine, so we're good to go I think."

Meanwhile, midfielder Jamie Lindsay is back in light training after suffering a hamstring injury around four weeks ago.

The player was expected to miss up to eight weeks but Warne hopes to have him back after their FA Cup first round clash with Bromley on November 6.

NEARING RETURN: Rotherham's Jamie Lindsay. Picture: Getty Images.

Warne added: "Jamie Lindsay is on the grass, we have to keep telling him he's not ready, even though he tells us he is!

"We hope he will be ready a day or so after the FA Cup game.