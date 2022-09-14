A dominant second-half performance saw milestone late goals from Wes Harding and substitute Georgie Kelly add to an opener from Chiedozie Ogbene in the first period as the Millers continued their excellent opening to the campaign with a 3-0 win over visiting Blackpool.

Harding netted his maiden league goal for the club and Kelly struck at Championship level for the first time.

In the process, Warne’s side moved up into the top ten of the table and extended their unbeaten league sequence on home soil this term to five matches, while recording their third victory thus far.

Warne commented: “I was proud to stand there as their manager and all the praise should go to the players, they showed a lot of confidence. I thought they were really good.

"When I looked at the fixtures at the start of the season, these games in comparison to some looked not easy, but we haven't played Norwich, Burnley or Sheffield United yet, I can't say I am getting excited but I am really proud watching the team.

"It is a good group, they look after themselves and they are a tight group. They are all in it together, it is good to see.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: Press Association.

"I am really positive about the group. They want to do well, I have complete trust in them. We have rode our luck in many games, Preston smoked us, QPR smoked us, so we could have come away from those games with nothing.

“But I am optimistic for this group but you are only ever one game or one collection of injuries away from trouble.

"I am not over-optimistic; I am happy that we are ticking along, you have to pick up points when you are playing well because there is going to be a period where we don’t play well and we are in trouble.