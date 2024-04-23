Perfect 10 as Doncaster Rovers reach play-offs with a game to go after second-half rout of Colchester United

Colchester took a ninth-minute lead through Jayden Fevrier, who converted at the far post after Tom Hopper had got behind the Doncaster defence and picked him out.

But Doncaster equalised five minutes later when Luke Molyneux collected Jamie Sterry’s short free-kick and unleashed a low left-foot shot from 25 yards that sailed into the far corner.

Rovers completed a rapid turnaround in the 22nd minute through Harrison Biggins, who swept home from close range after Molyneux had beaten Ellis Iandolo and crossed into the area.

Harrison Biggins scored in Doncaster Rovers' 10th successive win (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Doncaster extended their lead in the 76th minute when Tom Anderson squeezed a shot past Sam Hornby and in at the near post after Hakeeb Adelakun had picked him out from another short free-kick.

And Rovers sealed their victory in the 85th minute when Joe Ironside tapped in from close range after James Maxwell’s shot had been tipped onto a post by Hornby.