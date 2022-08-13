Peter Kioso facing 10 weeks out as Rotherham United forced into transfer market for new defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Kioso is facing up to 10 weeks out. Picture: Getty Images.

Following the Millers' emphatic 4-0 victory over Reading, manager Paul Warne revealed that Kioso - who joined Rotherham from Luton Town in June - would be out for almost three months with a groin problem.

The United boss is keen to recruit a new right wing-back to cope with the player's absence and wants someone to provide competition for Wes Harding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kioso was forced off during Rotherham's Carabao Cup win over Port Vale in midweek.

Paul Warne still wants to add to his squad before the close of the transfer window. Picture: Getty Images.

"He is going to be out for a good eight to 10 weeks, so it is a massive blow," said Warne after the Millers' first win of the league campaign.

"We are struggling there. There are players who can play there but I don't want to put round pegs into square holes.

"We will be trying to get in another right wing-back to compete with Wes. You can see today how much physical exertion there is.

"When you are going Saturday to Tuesday, you can't keep dragging the same players out. You want at least two players in every position, ideally."

Rotherham had hoped to have Ashley Fletcher in their ranks prior to kick-off against Reading before the player opted to join Wigan Athletic on loan.

Warne is still keen on signing a new striker but will only sign a player who improves his side.

Chiedozie Ogbene has been used in a striking role and scored his third goal in three games against Reading while Conor Washington also scored in the 4-0 victory.

"There are two right wing-backs I like, I have spoke to the agent of one. We want to strengthen up top but one of our choices still isn't available," he added.