BARNSLEY continued their charge up the Sky Bet League One table with a 2-1 triumph at fellow promotion chasers Peterborough United.

A moment of brilliance from Luca Connell gave Michael Duff’s men an early advantage as they claimed a fourth consecutive League One win.

The Irish midfielder’s first goal in English football was worth the wait as he expertly controlled the ball with his chest before steering a 25-yard half-volley past Posh keeper Lucas Bergstrom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts hauled themselves level in the 21st minute as Jack Taylor arrived in the box to head a classy right-wing cross from Kwame Poku into the bottom corner.

ON TARGET: Adam Phillips scored the winner for Barnsley at League One rivals Peterborough United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris found himself in the unusual position of producing a goal-line clearance to prevent Jack Aitchison from restoring the Barnsley lead before then firing wide with a good chance of his own at the other end.

Taylor then headed over a Joe Ward corner with the final touch of the first half, but the contest was settled by Adam Phillips just after the hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The red-hot Barnsley man bagged a fifth goal in his last six games in the 61st minute as he received a huge helping hand from Bergstrom, who fumbled the low 25-yard strike into his own net.

It was a costly error from which Posh could not respond as they slumped to a fourth defeat in a row in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough: Bergstrom, Ward, Kent, Edwards, Butler, Fuchs (Marriott 69), Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson (Burrows 69), Poku, Clarke-Harris, Mason-Clarke (Jade-Jones 75). Unused substitutes: Knight, Nathan Thompson, Kyprianou, Blackmore.

Barnsley: Collins, Edwards (Josh Benson 60), Andersen, Kitching, Williams, Phillips, Kane, Connell, Cadden, Cole, Aitchison (Norwood 69), Josh Benson (Cundy 77). Unused substitutes: Walton, Martin, Larkeche, Jalo.

Advertisement Hide Ad