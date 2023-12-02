All Sections
Peterborough United 2 Doncaster Rovers 1: Grant McCann loses on Posh return

Grant McCann’s return to London Road ended in defeat as Peterborough United moved into the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 win against Doncaster Rovers after surviving a late fightback.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 20:39 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 20:40 GMT

Harrison Burrows opened the scoring after just three minutes with an incredible piece of luck that saw his cross from the left sail over everyone and bounce into the top-right corner.

Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones both wasted great one-on-one opportunities to add to the lead in the first half but it was Ephron Mason-Clark, a McCann signing, that added the second after 53 minutes.

After picking up the ball on the right of the box, he cut inside and hit a brilliant curling effort right into the bottom corner.

Grant McCann faced his former club. Image: Mark Thompson/Getty ImagesGrant McCann faced his former club. Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
The League Two side responded to the setback well and pulled a deserved goal back with 15 minutes to play when Mo Faal powered home a header from Joe Ironside’s cross.

Doncaster almost completed the comeback in stoppage time but Kyle Hurst’s volley crashed back off the post.

