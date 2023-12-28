Peterborough United v Barnsley: Reds looking to apply pressure on League One's top two

FOR the second occasion in a row, Barnsley are ending a calendar year in good working order.

Whatever happens in Friday night’s six-pointer at London Road, the Reds will have amassed more points than Michael Duff’s successful crop managed to collect by turn of the year in 2022, an achievement not to be sniffed at given the standing of Duff’s class of 2022-23.

The feat 12 months on is given added lustre by what head coach Neill Collins, pictured, has had to contend with, with the recent turnaround following a testing November when the club made unwelcome headlines off the pitch, being particularly laudable.

For the second consecutive December, Barnsley are enjoying themselves, with the input of Collins - barracked by some fans following a draw at Lincoln late last month - being particularly impressive.

Neill Collins, Barnsley manager, is hoping to get revenge on Peterborough (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The Reds chief, like any good manager worth his salt, is wanting more, with the way that his side struggled to handle the physicality of opponents Port Vale in the second half of the Boxing Day win having been duly noted.

The observant side of the Scot will also not need telling twice that this evening's test at Peterborough, where Barnsley won last December, will be a particularly stiff examination.

The Fen outfit showed their prowess in a 3-1 win at Oakwell in early season and are in strong form themselves this month.

If Barnsley need a further incentive, moving to within a point of second-placed Posh with victory tonight - and with a game in hand - certainly provides it.

Collins said: “It’s a huge game on Friday and one for us all to look forward to. Peterborough have been one of the best teams I have seen in the league by a long way, so it’s going to be a tough task for us.

“But going on the back of two victories certainly makes it more exciting.”

Barnsley boast the best away record in the division along with leaders Portsmouth, having mustered seven wins and 24 points from their 11 away fixtures.