News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Physicality' and flexibility of 'hungry' Rotherham United midfielder Hakeem Odoffin is like another new signing for Millers

HAKEEM ODOFFIN may have joined Rotherham United back in the summer of 2021, but his recent - and rapid - rise to prominence has all the effect of an additional 'new signing' in truth.

By Leon Wobschall
3 minutes ago

The former Hamilton Academical midfielder struggled to make headway for much of his first season-and-a-half at the club, but the tide is finally starting to turn.

The 24-year-old has lined up from the off in the Millers' last four games in all competitions, with head coach Matt Taylor having refreshed his side not just with new personnel, but with those who were struggling for opportunities before.

Hide Ad

Odoffin has grasped his chance with both hands and helped himself to a maiden Millers league goal in the process in the outstanding recent victory over Blackburn Rovers, which has revitalised their survival quest.

Most Popular
Rotherham United midfielder Hakeem Odoffin greets Conor Washington after the 4-0 win over Blackburn (Picture: Richard Sellars/PA)
Hide Ad

Taylor said: "There is no better way to start a game than to be smashing in a goal after 33 seconds on the half-volley. He added a bit of physicality, a bit of steel. Physically, he's outstanding.

"He knows that the first thing he has to do is put himself out there in a physical sense.

Hide Ad

"He's hungry, he's ready to affect a game. As long as understands he's a physical player first and foremost and he has to imprint himself on a game in that respect, then we can mould the creation and quality in the rest of the squad around him.

"I'm really impressed with how he's conducting himself and was really pleased to see him get his reward against Blackburn."

Hide Ad

The fact that Odoffin can play in several positions is an added bonus for Taylor as well.

He continued: "I rightly praised him after Millwall because he did a manful job at the top end of the pitch, which is a false position for him. I can trust him in a number of positions.

Hide Ad

"He can play centre-half as well. He probably hasn't got the headlines he might deserve, but I've been really impressed by him since day one.

"I'd like to think he's played more in his more natural position in my time here than he did previously in the season and a bit he'd been at this club."

Matt TaylorBlackburn RoversMillersHamilton Academical