HAKEEM ODOFFIN may have joined Rotherham United back in the summer of 2021, but his recent - and rapid - rise to prominence has all the effect of an additional 'new signing' in truth.

The former Hamilton Academical midfielder struggled to make headway for much of his first season-and-a-half at the club, but the tide is finally starting to turn.

The 24-year-old has lined up from the off in the Millers' last four games in all competitions, with head coach Matt Taylor having refreshed his side not just with new personnel, but with those who were struggling for opportunities before.

Odoffin has grasped his chance with both hands and helped himself to a maiden Millers league goal in the process in the outstanding recent victory over Blackburn Rovers, which has revitalised their survival quest.

Rotherham United midfielder Hakeem Odoffin greets Conor Washington after the 4-0 win over Blackburn (Picture: Richard Sellars/PA)

Taylor said: "There is no better way to start a game than to be smashing in a goal after 33 seconds on the half-volley. He added a bit of physicality, a bit of steel. Physically, he's outstanding.

"He knows that the first thing he has to do is put himself out there in a physical sense.

"He's hungry, he's ready to affect a game. As long as understands he's a physical player first and foremost and he has to imprint himself on a game in that respect, then we can mould the creation and quality in the rest of the squad around him.

"I'm really impressed with how he's conducting himself and was really pleased to see him get his reward against Blackburn."

The fact that Odoffin can play in several positions is an added bonus for Taylor as well.

He continued: "I rightly praised him after Millwall because he did a manful job at the top end of the pitch, which is a false position for him. I can trust him in a number of positions.

"He can play centre-half as well. He probably hasn't got the headlines he might deserve, but I've been really impressed by him since day one.