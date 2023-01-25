Who were the standout performers for the Bantams in gaining what could proved to be an invaluable point? See if you agree with our player ratings below.
Harry Lewis – made a couple of good saves included a remarkable one with his head 8
Brad Halliday – like Tolaji Bola, Bradford needed him to get forward more 6
Matty Platt – had a tough night 5
Romoney Crichlow – one awful bit of second-half control showed City's jitters 6
Tolaji Bola – most of Stockport's threat came down the right 6
Adam Clayton – his composure shone through 7
Richie Smallwood – the Bantams needed more from him 6
Alex Gilliead – had an early penalty appeal waved away 6
Abo Eisa – his touch was off 6
Dara Costelloe – no service to work with 6
Vadaine Oliver – had Bradford's only shot on target but it was saved 6
Substitutes: Matt Derbyshire (for Costelloe, 63) – got into a good crossing opportunity but put it behind his intended target 5
Andy Cook (for Costelloe , 82) – N/A
Not used: Doyle, Songo'o, East, Sutton, Nevers.