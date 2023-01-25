Bradford City were held to a 0-0 draw at Stockport County.

Who were the standout performers for the Bantams in gaining what could proved to be an invaluable point? See if you agree with our player ratings below.

Harry Lewis – made a couple of good saves included a remarkable one with his head 8

Brad Halliday – like Tolaji Bola, Bradford needed him to get forward more 6

UNDER-SERVED: Bradford Cty's Vadaine Oliver

Matty Platt – had a tough night 5

Romoney Crichlow – one awful bit of second-half control showed City's jitters 6

Tolaji Bola – most of Stockport's threat came down the right 6

Adam Clayton – his composure shone through 7

Richie Smallwood – the Bantams needed more from him 6

Alex Gilliead – had an early penalty appeal waved away 6

Abo Eisa – his touch was off 6

Dara Costelloe – no service to work with 6

Vadaine Oliver – had Bradford's only shot on target but it was saved 6

Substitutes: Matt Derbyshire (for Costelloe, 63) – got into a good crossing opportunity but put it behind his intended target 5

Andy Cook (for Costelloe , 82) – N/A