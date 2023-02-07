Players let the club down, insists furious Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Mark Fotheringham said that the club’s players collectively let the Yorkshire outfit down on a chaotic evening when the Terriers spurned the chance to move out of the Championship’s relegation zone following a crazy finale at fellow strugglers Blackpool.

Town played the entire second half with an extra man after home striker Gary Madine was dismissed on the stroke of half-time for elbowing Tom Lees.

The Terriers, who face another six-pointer in Lancashire at Wigan on Saturday, had already led, thanks to Matty Pearson’s first goal in 13 months.

Despite trailing and being a man light, the Seasiders, without a home win since late October, produced a second half full of character and Town failed to finish them off despite some promising situations.

Mark Fotheringham.

They punished Town when substitute Harry Lyons fired in a fierce drive on 82 minutes, only for fellow substitute Josh Koroma to restore the visitors lead with a sublime curler four minutes from time.

But despite leading for a second time, they inexplicably fluffed their lines again and left danger man Josh Bowler unchecked and he fired home a thumping second equaliser in stoppage time to make it 2-2 to pile the pressure on Fotheringham, whose side were minutes away from moving out of the drop zone.

He said: “We are absolutely gutted and devastated in there. There has been a lot of angry, harsh words that have been said and rightly so.

"Because we got ourselves in a situation where we in pole position and surrendered three points was unacceptable. I am lost for words.

"There is a real collective anger in there and a lot of harsh words said collectively as a group and we have let the club down there.

"We started really well and there was real character there and we faced the challenge head on and we knew Blackpool were very direct and we played on the front foot and caused them problems, especially in the first half-hour and we were in a comfortable position and then the red card came. But with the second half, we made clear that Blackpool would throw everything at it.

