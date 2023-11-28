Players ratings: Hull City put on an exhibition but low marks all round for miserable Millers

Hull City produced a wonderful performance to win 4-1 against Rotherham United but the Millers disappointed yet again on the road.

Nothing should detract from the quality of the Tigers’ attacking football but the Millers were as dismal as they were bright, as reflected in the player ratings for both sides.

Ryan Allsop – would have been struggling to keep warm he had so little to do 6

OUTSTANDING: Hull City's Jaden Philogene caught the eye yet again

Cyrus Christie – a good performance to justify his return to the side at right-back 7

Alfie Jones – comfortable 6

Jacob Greaves – neatly scored a wonderful goal with his run from deep 7

Lewie Coyle – got up and down as per usual 7

Jean Michael Seri – a game to show off his classy midfield play 7

Tyler Morton – opened the scoring and produced an excellent midfield performance 8

Jaden Philogene – his audacious backheel for the first of his two goals set the tone for Hull's exhibition 9

Scott Twine – a tap-in for his first Tigers goal infused him with confidence 7

Jason Lokilo – a strong performance from the wide player 7

Liam Delap – did not score but a very good performance from the centre-forward 8

Substitutes – Adama Traore (for Seri, 63) – did exactly what was needed of him by keeping the intensity and quality up 6

Ozan Tufan (for Philogene, 63) – missed a late chance for a fifth 5

Sean McLoughlin (for Christie, 72) – his job was just to give Christie a breather 5

Aaron Connolly (for Delap, 72) – the ball did not fall for him to make his own statement 5

Regan Slater (for Morton, 83) – N/A

Not used: Ingram, Docherty, Vaughan, Smith.

Viktor Johansson – two of his saves ended up setting up goals – one of those nights for him but neither was terrible on his part 6

Dexter Lembikisa – ball bounced off him for Philogene's backheeled goal 4

Sean Morrison – was probably feeling his age as Hull's forwards buzzed around him 4

Grant Hall – terrible backpass set Hull going and he contributed to the fourth, gets some credit for pulling a goal back 5

Cohen Bramall – taken off early to protect him 5

Ollie Rathbone – unable to impact the game from wide on the right 5

Christ Tiehi – unable to stem the midfield flow 5

Hakeem Odoffin – plenty of effort but no impact 5

Sebastian Revan – late introduction to the line-up 5

Georgie Kelly – never seems to have the same impact from the start but in this case he had nothing to work with 5

Jordan Hugill – way off target with a rare first-half shot 5

Substitutes – Arvin Appiah (for Bramall, 58) – the minutes will have done him good but they were in a lost cause 5

Lee Peltier (for Hall, 67) – can take some heart from the fact there were no goals on his watch 5

Jamie Lindsay (for Odoffin, 67) – see Appiah 5

Tom Eaves (for Hugill, 67) – given a hero's welcome on his old stomping ground 5

Sam Nombe (for Kelly, 77) – little opportunity to show what he could do 5