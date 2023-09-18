'Please don't worry' - Liam Rosenior's message to Hull City fans that will alert Leeds United
Hull have made a strong start the season and currently reside inside the Championship’s top six after the half-dozen games.
And the punters are buying in to the Rosenior effect, particularly after he has had a first full pre-season to work with his players after coming in midway through a difficult campaign last term.
Easy on the eye going forward, they do though have a habit of inducing panic in the stands with the way they play out from the back. Against Coventry last Friday night they were lucky Matthew Godden fluffed his chance when Jean Michael-Seri slipped on his backside after Hull goalkeeper Matthew Ingham passed to him on the edge of his own area.
For all Rosenior is delighted to have the fans on side, he does have one message for them: “When we’re playing out from the back I ask them again, ‘please don’t worry’.
“We’ve condeded two goals since I’ve been here from playing out from the back, that was Cardiff in my second game and Blackpool in my fifth or sixth game.
“We just don’t concede from playing out from the back. What it gives us is so much control and dominance in terms of where we position our players on the pitch.
“The reason Premier League teams are doing it is because the best teams want to dominate and control the ball.
"I want that to happen for Hull City long-term.
"In order for that to happen we have to swallow the mistakes, we have to swallow that sometimes it looks nervy but in the long run we will get better and better at it.”