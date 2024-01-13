All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Plenty of sixes in Huddersfield Town player ratings after lacklustre 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle

Huddersfield Town were held to a frustrating draw by Plymouth Argyle.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 13th Jan 2024, 17:25 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 17:43 GMT

Josh Koroma’s goal saw the Terriers come from behind to claim a 1-1 draw but they needed much more from a game they bossed, with too many lacklustre performances in blue-and-white.

Lee Nicholls – a good low save from Morgan Whittaker but not his most taxing afternoon by long way 6

Tom Lees – none of the back three were overly tested 6

Michal Helik – his usual reliable presence 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brodie Spencer – did not let anyone down on the left of a back three 6

David Kasumu – Huddersfield tried to attack down his side at the start of the second half but it came to little 6

Jack Rudoni – headed a great chance wide in the 90th minute 6

SCORER: Huddersfield Town's Josh KoromaSCORER: Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma
SCORER: Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma

Jonathan Hogg – a long way from his best 5

Alex Matos – did not look as good in a more rugged game as he had on his debut at Manchester City 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Jackson – forced a good save late on – one of the few home players to manage that 7

Sorba Thomas – came deep to try and make things happen 7

Josh Koroma – could have done with more company, too many of his shots lacked conviction 6

Substitutes:

Tom Iorpenda (for Matos , 65) – spoke volumes that someone so inexperienced was the first substitute called upon 5

Brahmia Diarra (for Koroma, 78) – struggled to have much impact 4

Not used: Edmonds-Green, Edwards, Wiles, Austerfield, Ayina, Bellagambi, Stone.

Related topics:Lee Nicholls

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.