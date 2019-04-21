Plymouth Argyle v Barnsley – Jacob Brown delighted to be on centre stage this time

IT IS three seasons ago that Barnsley sealed promotion back to the Championship, thanks to a memorable Wembley play-off final win.

That day, Jacob Brown was watching the victory over Millwall from the stands as a young academy player.

This time around Brown, 19, is very much a part of the action and is hoping to help the Reds seal another promotion.

His only hope is that they can do it the straightforward way and maintain a grip on second spot in League One.

Brown, who notched his seventh goal of a breakthrough season in the Good Friday win over Shrewsbury, wants to keep repaying the faith of manager Daniel Stendel.

Another test awaits them this afternoon with the visit to relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle.

“I remember being in the academy and seeing the team getting promoted,” Brown reminisced ahead of the trip to Devon.

“It was a great day at Wembley but I’m liking it this time around as a player. We just need to keep working hard if we want to go up.

“You just want to repay the manager, when you get the chance.

“Strikers are going to get most of the goals, but you need other players to chip in with the goals.

“It’s a team game so we all need to help out.”

Barnsley have a two-point buffer over chasers Sunderland and Portsmouth but both the EFL Trophy finalists have a game in hand.

Brown added: “We’re not going to play at our best every week.

“At this point in the season, all that we need to do is get the three points and we did that against Shrewsbury.”