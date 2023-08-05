FOR MICHAL HELIK, the similarities are there to see.

Back in the autumn of 2020, the Huddersfield Town defender joined a Barnsley side who had retained their second-tier status by the skin of their teeth at the end of the previous season.

What happened next saw the Reds confound expectations by reaching the play-offs in a barnstorming 2020-21 campaign, which showed just why the Championship is such an absorbing and interesting league.

Helik is now part of a Terriers line-up who had their own close shave with relegation last term. The centre-half sees no reason why they shouldn't be looking in the other direction of the table this time around, if things fall into place.

Michal Helik celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town against Hull City in January. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

He said: "I know the story of how Barnsley survived and then achieved the play-offs and that's why I think we can repeat that here and I believe in that.

"Valerien (Ismael) did a really good job to take the best out of us in Barnsley at that time and I think it's quite similar here. Last season, the gaffer (Neil Warnock) took the best of us to keep us in the league and that's why I am confident before the season starts.

"We knew we were getting the results under the gaffer and he is still here and that's why I am expecting the work to continue with positive results.

"I am settled here and feel really positive and I think the club is going in a good direction.

"I hope we will start well this season to give us a kick to be more positive than last season when the scores were not great (before Warnock) and everyone was being sad."

Helik's desire to start the season well is two-fold.

A big reason behind his move to Town at the end of the 2022 summer window was to improve his prospects of returning to the Poland line-up, having made his debut towards the end of Barnsley's play-off season.

Capped seven times by his country, you have to go back to November 2021 for his last appearance.

Helik, now 27, continued: "That is very important for me and it is a dream of every player to represent your country. I hope we will start well and the results can help me as well to go back into the national team.