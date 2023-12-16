A 480-mile round trip to deepest Devon - taking the best part of 12 hours in total - is a pre-Christmas trip that possesses very limited appeal for Rotherham United on paper, given recent results.

For Leam Richardson, ahead of his first away match in charge since his appointment, there is a spot of hope at least as the Millers prepare to face Plymouth at their Home Park citadel.

A personal memory for Richardson to cherish arrived there just over two years ago in November 2021, while managing Wigan.

A 90th-minute winner saw the Latics move up to second in League One after victory at fellow high-fliers Argyle – at the end of an emotional week for the club which saw striker Charlie Wyke collapse in training at the start of it.

Newly-appointed Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

Richardson said: "Hopefully, fingers crossed we can get the same result and performance, albeit with a different team and at a different level.

"It will be challenging, but we are well prepared to try our best to get a positive result."

Richardson has taken on a Millers side who are in a hole, with options currently limited and confidence bruised following a nine-match winless sequence – stretching back to October 25.

Rotherham have taken just four points from the last available 27 and have won just once in the Championship since early September.

The odds on them securing another season in the second tier are growing longer by the game.

Richardson, for his part, has perspective through his experiences encountering considerable off-the-field problems during his time at Wigan. Things could be worse.

The minimum requirement for him is total unstinting effort, fight and pride in the jersey. It's the very least that the diehard brigade of fans who head to the south-west today deserve.

He continued: "If you are going to give up the fight now, why bother? There’s a lot of football to be played and lots to be gained and a lot of things to happen from here on in.

"You have to roll your sleeves up and give the best account of yourself every single day and commit to every day and have really strong habits.

"Do that and you’ll normally get to where you want to be. My message will be no different to the times when I have managed in difficult times and very successful times.