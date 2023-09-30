Police investigating after Sheffield Wednesday fans appear to mock Bradley Lowery during Sunderland defeat
Lowery was an avid Sunderland supporter who died of cancer at the age of six in 2017.
The images were shared on social media following Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Sunderland, prompting statements from both South Yorkshire Police and Wednesday.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We are working to investigate public order offences following the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland fixture yesterday. We will be working with the club to identity those responsible.
“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101.”
Sheffield Wednesday said: “We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police.
“We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends.”