Barnsley continued their push for a place in the League One play-offs with a 3-2 win away at Port Vale.

Adam Phillips opened the scoring before John McAtee added a quickfire brace prior to half-time.

Ethan Chislett and Jack Shorrock both scored after the break to make the scoreline a lot more respectable, but Vale’s three-match unbeaten league run came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts came close to taking the lead as Alfie Devine’s long-range effort went narrowly over the crossbar.

John McAtee scored twice for Barnsley. Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

But it was the visitors who went ahead in the 17th minute when Phillips guided a header into the net after meeting a beautifully flighted delivery into the box from Herbie Kane.

Chislett threatened to equalise with a well-struck shot that was tipped over the crossbar by Liam Roberts, but the Valiants fell further behind just after the half-hour mark as Luton loanee McAtee stroked the ball home from Devante Cole’s cut-back.

The match was effectively over as a contest in the 37th minute when McAtee’s sensational strike from 35 yards – after Mael De Gevigney dispossessed Ryan Loft – made it three goals in two games for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chislett found the net in the 52nd minute as Vale battled to find a way back into the game, but it was ruled out for offside.

The same player reduced the deficit 20 minutes later, with a bending right-footed shot, to give his side hope.