Port Vale 2 Barnsley 3: Luton Town loanee John McAtee bags brace as Reds secure away win
Adam Phillips opened the scoring before John McAtee added a quickfire brace prior to half-time.
Ethan Chislett and Jack Shorrock both scored after the break to make the scoreline a lot more respectable, but Vale’s three-match unbeaten league run came to an end.
The hosts came close to taking the lead as Alfie Devine’s long-range effort went narrowly over the crossbar.
But it was the visitors who went ahead in the 17th minute when Phillips guided a header into the net after meeting a beautifully flighted delivery into the box from Herbie Kane.
Chislett threatened to equalise with a well-struck shot that was tipped over the crossbar by Liam Roberts, but the Valiants fell further behind just after the half-hour mark as Luton loanee McAtee stroked the ball home from Devante Cole’s cut-back.
The match was effectively over as a contest in the 37th minute when McAtee’s sensational strike from 35 yards – after Mael De Gevigney dispossessed Ryan Loft – made it three goals in two games for him.
Chislett found the net in the 52nd minute as Vale battled to find a way back into the game, but it was ruled out for offside.
The same player reduced the deficit 20 minutes later, with a bending right-footed shot, to give his side hope.
And although Shorrock headed in fellow substitute Uche Ikpeazu’s cross in stoppage time, Andy Crosby’s men were unable to find a leveller.