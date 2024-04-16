John Mousinho’s men twice hit back from behind to beat play-off hopefuls Barnsley 3-2 and ensure they will finish the season as champions, sparking celebrations at Fratton Park.

Pompey looked set to be frustrated in their search for the single point they needed in order to make certain of promotion when Devante Cole gave Barnsley an early lead then John McAtee restored the visitors’ lead after Kusini Yengi’s equaliser.

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Abu Kamara of Portsmouth shoots during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Barnsley at Fratton Park on April 16, 2024 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

But Bishop levelled from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute and Shaughnessy headed in from a corner six minutes later to put the seal on Pompey’s promotion party.

In fact the late drama at Fratton Park had no bearing on the night’s events due to third-placed Bolton Wanderers being held 2-2 at home by Shrewsbury Town.

The mid-table Shrews twice led through Daniel Udoh and Jordan Shipley, while Bolton responded through Cameron Jerome and Paris Maghoma, whose 71st minute leveller moves them within three points of second-placed Derby County.

Peterborough United confirmed their place in the play-offs with a 4-1 win over Fleetwood Town, who remain just about alive in their battle to beat the drop.

Two injury-time goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris put the seal on a commanding Posh win although they had a fright at the start as Fleetwood – who need two wins and an improbable series of events elsewhere to stay up – opened the scoring after 17 seconds through Bosun Lawal.