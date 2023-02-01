Portsmouth have signed Northern Ireland international winger Paddy Lane from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

The League One club announced the deal late on deadline day, having already secured a loan move for Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard ahead of their League One clash against Barnsley on Saturday.

Lane has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Fratton Park, having scored three goals for Fleetwood this term. He hails from Halifax in West Yorkshire but is eligible for Northern Ireland through the heritage rule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his international debut in March 2022 and represented the nation’s Under-21s side before making his senior debut.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 02: Paddy Lane of Northern Ireland reacts during the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Greece at Windsor Park on June 02, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Blues boss John Mousinho said: “We’re delighted to bring Paddy to the club. He’s a fantastic young player who can not only impact the squad now, but also has huge potential. As soon as he came on our radar, we were extremely excited about the prospect of working with him here.

“One of the most important things for us was that he was really keen on coming to Pompey and we got some excellent references. Paddy has a lot of guile and can beat players, while he has a wand of a left foot that our fans will love to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad