Pompey are on course to seal a long-awaited return to the Championship, currently sitting top of the League One table on 73 points. Determined not to rest on their laurels, the club have dipped into the free agent market to bolster their ranks.

Evans departed Ipswich Town in early February and after a month out of the game, has sealed a return to action. He has penned a short-term deal at Portsmouth that runs until the end of the current campaign.

Lee Evans made 21 appearances for Sheffield United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lee to the club and boost our midfield options for the remainder of the campaign.

"He has plenty of Championship pedigree and experience of winning promotion out of this league, including with Ipswich last season. Lee is a hugely experienced footballer and is comfortable with the ball at his feet, but also a physical presence in the middle of the park.”

Evans began his career at Newport County before spending five years with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He spent the 2015/16 season in Yorkshire, away from Molineux on loan at Bradford City.