Ex-Hull City and Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is now the favourite to take over at Portsmouth, according to the bookmakers.

The League One outfit have been on the hunt for a new manager since the dismissal of Danny Cowley two weeks ago. Cowley had been in charge since March 2021 and joined the club alongside brother Nicky, who served as assistant head coach.

In two seasons in charge, the pair led Pompey to eighth and 10th-placed finishes in Sky Bet League One, but they were saked with the side on a poor run of form and 12th in the table.

That decision was announced on January 2 and just two days later, Peterborough United sacked McCann, with Darren Ferguson put in charge until the end of the season for a fourth spell in charge.

SALFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Grant McCann, Manager of Peterborough United reacts during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Salford City and Peterborough United at Peninsula Stadium on November 16, 2022 in Salford, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

McCann is a familiar name to fans of Doncaster Rovers and Hull City. He guided Doncaster to the League One play-offs in 2019 before being appointed by Hull ahead of the following season. After a strong start in East Yorkshire, Hull plummeted down the table and lost 8–0 at Wigan Athletic, equalling their record loss to Wolves in 1911, on their way to being relegated.

McCann guided the club straight back into the Championship as winners of League One but was sacked last January following the club’s takeover. He joined Peterborough for a second time a month later.

However, the Northern Irishman was dismissed with the Post eighth in the table having lost five of their last seven league games to leave themselves trailing the play-off places by five points.

McCann enjoyed a 500-plus game playing career ahead of management, appearing for the likes of Cheltenham Town, Barnsley, Scunthorpe United and Peterborough after starting his career with West Ham United.

Next Portsmouth manager odds (correct as of 9.15am, January 16, 2023)

Liam Manning – 5/2

Ian Foster – 8/1

Darrell Clarke – 12/1

Chris Wilder – 14/1

Paul Cook – 16/1

Russell Martin – 25/1

Leam Richardson – 25/1

Robbie Keane – 25/1

Lee Bradbury – 25/1