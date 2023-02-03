Portsmouth missing five players for Barnsley League One visit but two new signings could make debuts

Portsmouth are set to remain without five players for the visit of Barnsley on Saturday but deadline day signings Di’Shon Bernard and Paddy Lane could both feature.

Bernard arrived on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season while the permanent signing was completed of Northern Ireland international Lane, as Pompey paid an undisclosed fee to Fleetwood Town.

Portsmouth have a number of players sidelined by injury and manager John Mousinho does not expect any players back from their respective absences against Barnsley.

“Joe Rafferty has trained with us fully this week, which is great news, although I’m not entirely sure whether he’ll be in contention for the weekend. We certainly don’t want to rush him – we’re another week closer and that’s the most important thing,” said Mousinho of his side’s injury problems.

“Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi are coming along nicely, although I think Ronan Curtis is closer than those two and we could possibly have him back for Burton. We took Tom Lowery through some testing protocols earlier in the week and he came through them well.

“It’s just about making sure that he’s comfortable before returning and most of the time we have to protect the players from themselves.”

Barnsley beat Oxford United 2-1 on Wednesday night to strengthen their place within the League One play-offs.

Mousinho added: “I went to watch them against Oxford on Wednesday night and they’re an excellent side – they thoroughly deserved the victory.