Positive Rotherham United team news ahead of Championship visit of Huddersfield Town

Tyler Blackett could make his Rotherham United return after six months out with a severe hamstring tear at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday in a much-needed boost to morale.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:15 GMT

The left-sided centre-back has not played since scoring in the 2-1 defeat at home to Bristol City at the start of October.

His was the headline news in a largely positive injury bulletin to lift spirits after consecutive 5-0 defeats at Norwich City and Coventry City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Tyler's trained with the players today for the first time," revealed manager Leam Richardson.

"I'm told that if he ticks a few things off he can be involved. Hopefully he can be available. With the balance of the team, we've been without left-footers for some time. To add that to the team doesn't half help.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

"Everyone knows how low we've been on numbers. Any addition is a boost at the minute."

Fellow central defender Sean Morrison has recovered from the injury which brought him off at Carrow Road on Saturday, but Grant Hall remains out.

BACK: Rotherham United defender Tyler BlackettBACK: Rotherham United defender Tyler Blackett
BACK: Rotherham United defender Tyler Blackett
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He seems fine," Richardson said of Morrison in Thursday's pre-match press conference. "He's had a couple of training days. Early on in the week he was still recovering from the injury. He's trained today.

"Grant, unfortunately, is still with the physios."

Lee Peliter is still out with ankle ligament damage, but the news on his is positive too.

"Fingers crossed, it's better than what we thought," said Richardson. "He's still going to be out for a period but we did think it might be a case of 'season done'. Hopefully it will be only weeks rather than something longer."

Related topics:Leam RichardsonBristol CityNorwich CityCoventry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.