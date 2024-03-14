Positive Rotherham United team news ahead of Championship visit of Huddersfield Town

The left-sided centre-back has not played since scoring in the 2-1 defeat at home to Bristol City at the start of October.

His was the headline news in a largely positive injury bulletin to lift spirits after consecutive 5-0 defeats at Norwich City and Coventry City.

"Tyler's trained with the players today for the first time," revealed manager Leam Richardson.

"I'm told that if he ticks a few things off he can be involved. Hopefully he can be available. With the balance of the team, we've been without left-footers for some time. To add that to the team doesn't half help.

"Everyone knows how low we've been on numbers. Any addition is a boost at the minute."

Fellow central defender Sean Morrison has recovered from the injury which brought him off at Carrow Road on Saturday, but Grant Hall remains out.

BACK: Rotherham United defender Tyler Blackett

"He seems fine," Richardson said of Morrison in Thursday's pre-match press conference. "He's had a couple of training days. Early on in the week he was still recovering from the injury. He's trained today.

"Grant, unfortunately, is still with the physios."

Lee Peliter is still out with ankle ligament damage, but the news on his is positive too.