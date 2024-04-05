Potentially crucial Hull City Championship game moved for live Sky Sports coverage
With the Tigers hoping to still be the play-off picture by then and visitors Ipswich Town on course to be fighting for the title or at least automatic promotion, it is easy to see why Sky Sports were keen to show two sides who play such attractive football.
But asking the away fans to make the 400-mile round-trip for what could be a hugely important game in both club's histories.
A disappointing Easter has left Hull six points outside the relegation zone with a game in hand on sixth-placed Norwich City.
The Tractor Boys are top of the table, one point ahead of Leeds United, two ahead of a Leicester City team who, like Hull, have an extra game to play.
Both sides will only have one match to play after their April 27 meeting, Hull at Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich at home to their relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.
