Moves elsewhere see Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley climb with falls for the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City.

The latest here, with games in all competitions being factored in.

Power Rankings: Rotherham United still top of the Yorkshire rankings

1: Rotherham United DWWWWW (unchanged)

Secured their sixth successive league win and - clean sheet - in a row at the venue where Millers fans prize victory more than any others; Hillsborough.

United, who have recorded a remarkable 16 league shut-outs so far this season, are yet to concede a league goal on their travels in the first half of games in 2021-22.

Their form has been staggering on many fronts and they head into Friday’s top-of-table home game with Wigan with an 11-point advantage over third-placed MK Dons.

Sheffield United's Sander Berge (left) and Huddersfield Town's Jon Russell battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. (Picture: PA)

Rotherham are unbeaten in 17 games on home soil in all competitions and unsurprisingly are ranked 1st in League One’s latest six-match guide.

2: Middlesbrough WLWWDW (up two)

Their form under Chris Wilder has been simply outstanding with the ex-Blades chief having taken Boro from mid-table mediocrity into the play-offs.

The Riverside has been turned into a fortress again, with their latest victory in their grudge match with Derby being their sixth in a row at league level.

Luke Ayling holds off Richarlison during Leeds United's heavy defeat to Everton. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

In all competitions, Boro have been turned over just twice in 15 matches during the Wilder era and have taken 27 points from a possible 39 available. They are ranked 4th in the Championship’s latest guide over six matches.

3: Sheffield United WWWWDD (down one)

Unbeaten in seven at league level, United have still endured a touch of frustration in the past week in failing to break past Yorkshire rivals Hull City and Huddersfield Town in successful 0-0 draws.

In the bigger picture, the Blades have travelled a fair distance under Paul Heckingbottom and to be recognised as play-off candidates is some achievement given a muddled autumn.

Rotherham United score a stunning second goal against Sheffield Wednesday through Michael Smith (Picture: Steve Ellis)

United, who are ranked 2nd in the Championship’s latest six-match guide, have kept five clean sheets in their last seven games and have lost just once in 11 league matches under ‘Hecky.’

They have not let in a goal at Bramall Lane since the end of October.

4: Huddersfield Town WDWWDD (up one)

Extended their sequence without defeat in all competitions to 14 matches in last weekend’s stalemate with the Blades.

Town have drawn five of their last seven Championship games, but their resilience and spirit has to be lauded as has their points tally.

They have reached fifty points after 32 league games this term and have already beaten last season’s points tally with 14 games left and are just one point adrift of their 2020-21 total.

Bradford City sacked manager Derek Adams this week ( Picture: Tony Johnson)

Excellent stuff from Town, who have kept four clean sheets in a row in all competitions. Ranked ninth in the Championship’s latest form guide over six matches.

5: Sheffield Wednesday LWWWWL (down two)

Suffered a first defeat in 11 home league games in last Sunday’s 2-0 derby reverse to the Millers, with the Owls’ strong performance against the best side in the division providing a modicum of solace for Darren Moore and co.

Wednesday must go again after their four-match winning sequence was ended by the Millers. More South Yorkshire opposition await this weekend in the shape of Doncaster Rovers.

The Owls are ranked fourth in League One’s latest six-match form guide.

6: Hull City WWLLLD (up one)

City ended a three-match losing run by way of a hard-earned midweek point at Bramall Lane, one of the toughest places to go to in the Championship at the moment, for sure.

Hull’s resolve and organisation were two ticks in the box for Shota Arveladze, who is finding out more about his players by the game and week.

Ranked a modest 15th in the division’s latest six-match form guide, the Tigers head to QPR on Saturday before consecutive games against two relegation-haunted sides in Barnsley and Peterborough United.

7: Leeds United WLWLDL (down one)

Leeds are in a worrying place at the minute after losing key games against rivals in the vicinity in the table in Everton and Newcastle United.

No sweat, it’s only Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs up next…

There’s work to do then for Leeds, who are without a win in three league matches and were well beaten at Goodison Park last time out.

Will a fixture with the old enemy in Man United bring out the best in them? Let’s hope so.

Leeds are ranked 12th in the Premier League’s form guide over the last six matches.

8: Doncaster Rovers LLLLLW (up two)

Still fighting and hanging in there in their League One survival fight.

Rovers have won three of their last seven league fixtures and dug out a fine win in Lincoln in midweek.

It’s home form where there is grave need for improvement if Rovers are to somehow summon up a ‘Great Escape’. Heading into Saturday’s meeting with the Owls, they have lost six in a row.

Big games await after the visit of Wednesday - even accounting for its derby status - with appointments against the likes of Accrington, AFC Wimbledon, Cheltenham, Gillingham and Fleetwood. There are games which will define Rovers’ season more.

9: Bradford City WLDLWL (down one)

The City hierarchy are looking for yet another manager/head coach after parting company with Derek Adams, who paid the price after a poor performance - and thoroughly toxic afternoon - against Exeter City.

On-pitch reasons why City made the change? No back-to-back league wins since August for a start and a failure to win in 11 out of their 15 home league games so far this term.

The Bantams’ inconsistency has been galling in the extreme in 2021-22. It is reflected in their placing in League Two’s current form guide. 14th. Forgettable. It says it all, really.

10: Barnsley LLLLLW (up one)

At long last…

At the 12th time of asking, Poya Asbaghi was able to savour the sweet sensation of a league victory following the Reds’ excellent win over high-flying QPR at Oakwell.

It represented Barnsley’s first triumph in 14 league matches, although they will need much, much more if they are going to use it as a catalyst for a survival mission.

A trip to Coventry - not a happy hunting ground - is up next for Barnsley, ranked 22nd in the Championship’s latest form guide over six matches.

11: Harrogate Town LDWLDL (down two)

Rapidly assuming charitable status on the road, with Harrogate having shipped 14 goals in four successive league losses on their travels.