Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough (Picture: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage)

Has it affected the latest standings? Here’s the latest.

1: Huddersfield Town DWWWWL (unchanged)

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson battles with Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at the City Ground (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

No first quarter-tie FA Cup appearance for half a century for Town after bowing out to Nottingham Forest. But the league is the bigger picture, surely..

It represented the Terriers’ first defeat in 19 matches in all competitions. But the stats read that they are still 16 matches unbeaten at league level.

With key games at West Brom and Millwall coming up, Town - ranked third in the Championship’s six-match guide - will need to maintain their strong form. Do that and a play-off spot, at the very least, is theirs. Maybe better..

2: Sheffield United DWWLDW (up two)

Rotherham United beat Hartlepool to reach the Papa John's Trophy final (Picture: Frank Reid)

Home form continues to buttress the Blades’ play-off pitch.

A haul of four points from six against play-off rivals Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough is pretty handy at this time of year. A 4-1 blitzing of Chris Wilder’s Boro was simply spectacular.

United, who now face road trips to Coventry and Blackpool, are ranked sixth in the Championship’s latest six-match guide.

They have lost just once in their past 12 matches and have not seen their colours lowered in their past nine matches at Bramall Lane.

Mads Andersen of Barnsley looks dejected following the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke City. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

3: Rotherham United DWWDLD (down one)

Wembley calls in the Papa John’s Trophy after a tense penalty shoot-out win over Hartlepool, but Paul Warne’s overriding priority are league matters.

United suffered their first home loss in 20 matches and first league defeat in 11games against the team they really did not want to do that against on Saturday, in the shape of MK Dons, who represent the biggest danger to their hopes of automatic promotion in League One.

With another injury cloud regarding Freddie Ladapo, with the Millers’ options stretched up top, Warne has a few issues with the promotion job far from done. Wycombe away up next for Rotherham, ranked eighth in League One’s latest six-match form guide.

4: Sheffield Wednesday WLWWWL (down one)

After publicly declaring their aim to gatecrash the top-two positions in League One instead of keeping their heads down, Wednesday suffered a weekend reality check by way of a surprise setback at Lincoln.

Still, some numbers do provide hope. Wednesday have won seven of their past nine outings and have four of their next five matches at Hillsborough, where they have been pretty strong of late.

The Owls are ranked sixth in the division’s latest guide over six matches.

5: Middlesbrough LWLWWL (unchanged)

The worst moment of the Chris Wilder era - and arguably the season - occurred in midweek by virtue of a heavy 4-1 loss at Bramall Lane where Boro were comprehensively bettered across the pitch.

After beating a play-off rival in Luton in their previous match, it was a blow.

Boro’s form is chalk-and-cheese of late. At home, there are looking impregnable after nine wins in a row in all competitions.

Away from the Riverside, it is a different story. Travelsickness has seen them lose their last four Championship matches and they are winless in five. It is the wrong habit to have at this time of year for a promotion-chaser.

Boro’s home form is the second best in the league. Their away form is the 18th best. Next up? Successive away games at Millwall and Birmingham.

6: Barnsley WLWWLD (unchanged)

Could have, should have.

Instead of being three points behind Reading and breathing down their necks with a Royals appointment in April to come at Oakwell, Barnsley are five behind after Stoke broke their hearts with a late, late midweek leveller.

So close to a third home win in a row, the Reds must lick their wounds ahead of home games with Fulham and Bristol City.

Barnsley, who have lost just twice in their past six league games and are unbeaten in three at Oakwell, are ranked eighth in the Championship’s latest six-game standings.

7: Doncaster Rovers LWLWDL (unchanged)

After a brutal and heavy loss at Cheltenham, Rovers have no time to feel sorry for themselves with huge relegation ‘six-pointers’ now next up against Gillingham and Fleetwood.

Win them both and it’s game on. Lose both and it is likely to be curtains.

Rovers, whose recent away form had been okay ahead of last weekend’s trip to Whaddon Road, are ranked 16th in League One’s latest six-match guide. Needs to get better.

8: Hull City LDDLWL (unchanged)

An inconsistent season, for sure, but City are thankfully away from danger.

Their mediocre home form continued with a 2-0 weekend reverse to Steve Bruce’s Hull. City have lost four in a row on home soil without so much as scoring a goal.

Hull, who now face back-to-back league games in the Midlands, have won just once in their past seven matches. Their form rating over the past six Championship games is an underwhelming and poor 19th.

9: Harrogate Town DLWDDL (unchanged)

The season is petering out for Town and they will be just pleased to be comfortably away from the bottom two in League Two.

Simon Weaver’s side have won just once in their past seven matches and are ranked at a modest 16th in the division’s latest six-match form guide.

10: Leeds United DLLLLL (unchanged)

The performance was better and more obdurate in Jesse Marsch’s first game in charge at Leicester, but it was another defeat with Leeds on their worst run of league form in almost seven years.

Attention now turns to the home front, with Aston Villa next up followed by a monumentally important Elland Road encounter with Norwich City.

Leeds are ranked 18th in the Premier League’s latest form guide over six matches. If they are to stay up, it simply has to improve.

11: Bradford City DLLLLL (unchanged)

Better performances, but no honeymoon for Mark Hughes with City on a five-match losing streak ahead of the weekend trip to Forest Green.