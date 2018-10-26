Power Rankings - Leeds United and Middlesbrough the most upwardly mobile Yorkshire clubs while rivals slide

THERE WERE not too many wins over the past few days ahead of our latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings table, but significant movement all the same – Leeds United and Middlesbrough enjoying the biggest positive swing, while the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City suffered slight dips.

Here is the updated list, incorporating just league games, with the latest result being the last. Have a scroll down the table and give us your own thoughts in the comments section below - or maybe your own ranked list.