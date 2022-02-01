Poya Asbaghi challenges Barnsley FC signing Domingos Quina to prove Marco Silva wrong

New Barnsley FC signing Domingos Quina. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Former Morocco youth international Bassi has featured just eight times in all competitions for parent club Metz this term, making five league appearances in a combined game-time spell of just 83 minutes since his transfer from Nancy last summer.

Quina, an ex-Portugal under-21 international, was called back by parent club Watford following a difficult loan spell at Fulham in order for him to head to South Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old headed to Craven Cottage on transfer deadline day last summer - linking up with the West Londoners for the 2021-22 campaign.

But the player was restricted to just four appearances in all competitions under Marco Silva this term - failing to complete a full match for the club with the Fulham chief criticizing his work-rate last autumn.

After his appearance in the EFL Cup against Leeds on September 21, Quina did not feature until Fulham's FA Cup win at Bristol City on January 8 - his final game for the club.

Speaking about Quina in late October, ex-Hull City head coach Silva said: “Domingos has to work harder to win back his place.”

“He got his chance and that is clear by getting in the starting 11 against Leeds and Blackpool, and it was not just a matter of performance, but in the training sessions as well.

He is fit, but was not in the squad the last game – a technical decision and it was mine.”

On both Quina and Bassi having something to prove, Asbaghi, back in the dug-out after recovering from Covid for the home game with Cardiff City on Wednesday, said: "Exactly. It is us up to them to show that their previous coaches were wrong.

"Sometimes, for a payer to come into a new atmosphere where they can start from zero, it creates a new feeling that 'now I am not being judged by earlier performances. I have a clean sheet and have a chance of showing something.'

"This is something that we hope for example for Obbi (Oulare) when he goes on loan and this is something that we hope for these players coming in that they can also feel.

"These are also players who are not affected by the fall that Barnsley has had. If they can come in and gave new energy, being a bit less affected by the results that this club has had and helping us to take on challenges ahead of us."