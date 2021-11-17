NEW MAN: Poya Asbaghi

The move, reported by The Yorkshire Post on Tuesday evening, was confirmed the following morning.

The 36-year-old Iranian, who replaces Markus Schopp, will work alongside assistant Ferran Sibila.

Caretaker manager Joseph Laumann will continue in his role for Saturday's Championship game against Fulham, with Asbaghi officially taking over on Monday.

After Schopp's slightly muddled reign, chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad spoke of the pair's "clear tactical philosophy".

Asbaghi and Sibila worked together at IKF Gothenburg between 2018 and 2020, winning the Svenska Cupen with a 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Malmo.

Even at such a young age, it was already the third club Asbaghi had worked for.

His coaching career began at Swedish third-division side Dalkurd FF in 2014, stepping up from assistant manager to the job job two years later.

He impressed enough there to earn a move to Gefle IF in 2017, then moved to Gothenburg the following year.

Whilst there, he was interviewed for the vacant Barnsley job, but the Reds went instead for Gerhard Struber.

Since then he has further enhanced his CV, not only with his cup win but also his work in the international set-up.

Asbaghi won six out of 10 games as Swedish Under-21 manager. His assistant is a 33-year-old Spaniard who has also worked for GIF Sundsvall in Sweden.

“Both are good people, talented coaches with a clear leadership and tactical philosophy," said El-Ahmad.

“Poya was on the radar back in 2019 and as we went through our recruitment process it became clear to all parties that Poya and Ferran can take Barnsley FC forward.