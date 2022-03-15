Poya Asbaghi on injury situation with Barnsley FC top-scorer Carlton Morris after Reds victory over Bristol City

The sight of the talismanic striker, who struck his eighth goal of the campaign to put Barnsley ahead early on, leaving the fray with 20 minutes to go was the one downer on a night which saw Asbaghi's side move to within two points of fourth from bottom Reading, who they host in their next home game on April 2.

On the situation with Morris, who scored for the second successive home game on a night when Barnsley extended their unbeaten Oakwell sequence to five matches, said: "Let's see. It was a little bit (due to) precaution and I hope it is not too serious. But it is too early to say. It was a tight calf."

Morris's opener arrived from an Amine Bassi corner on the left on 10 minutes as Barnsley netted from a corner for the first time in the league this term.

Poya Asbaghi questions a decision on the touchline during Barnsley's win over Bristol City at Oakwell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Just for good measure, a second goal soon arrived from a corner when Michal Helik headed in another flag-kick from the left from Bassi.

Ashaghi, whose side face a derby trip to Sheffield United on Saturday, added: "I am happy we had a 2-0 lead and were able to have a clean sheet.

"In that way, I am happy with the win. We looked a little bit tired in the second half and it was something I understood as we played the toughest opponent possible on Saturday and it was a really tough game physically and we only had three days until the next game.

"I knew we would suffer a little bit. But we were still able to defend the lead and I was also happy we had the start of the game we wanted, pushing Bristol down with our set-pieces and we were able to score from two corners. Finally the corners were the decisive part for us to win the game.

"That is something that is important if we want to stay up and we are not only scoring from counter-attacks or in open play.

"Our main focus before the game was on set-plays as before the game, we knew Bristol City were a team who maybe have some spaces we could be able to use in a good way and I am happy the focus paid off.