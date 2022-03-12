Poya Asbaghi reveals why Callum Styles missed Barnsley FC's draw against Fulham

Asbaghi revealed that Styles picked up an injury following the Tykes' 1-1 draw against Stoke City in midweek but is hopeful the 21-year-old will not be ruled out long-term.

He could make his return to the side as early as Tuesday night but is likely to be back for the trip to Sheffield United.

"He had a reaction after the game against Stoke," explained Asbaghi.

"It is not a long-term thing. Let's see if he can come back in the next game. If not then, the game after against Sheffield United."

Barnsley picked up a valuable point against table-topping Fulham as Carlton Morris's first-half penalty was cancelled out by Harry Wilson's late strike.

There was controversy surrounding the decision to award the hosts a penalty as Morris was adjudged to have been fouled by Tosin Adarabioyo, who was booked for the challenge.

"I’ve seen the moment 15 times, and I can’t see one moment where Tosin makes contact with the player inside the box," said frustrated Fulham boss Marco Silva.

ABSENT: Callum Styles. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

"I don’t understand why he took so long to decide whether it’s a penalty or not. It’s difficult for us to understand."

Asbaghi said of the incident: “I haven’t seen the penalty situation past but Carlton passed him and it looked to me that the defender was pulling his shirt.