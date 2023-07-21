All Sections
Predicted Premier League table after transfers for Sheffield United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa - gallery

As more transfer deals are struck, it becomes easier to cast Premier League predictions for the 2023/24 season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:21 BST

At the top, Manchester City will be hoping to clinch a fourth successive title but will face competition from sides desperate to knock them off their perch. Among the title hopefuls are Arsenal, who have strengthened considerably with additions such as England star Declan Rice.

Away from the top, the promoted trio of Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town will be hoping their efforts in the Championship last season are not squandered. They will be hoping to consolidate in the top flight and compete with those who were close to relegation last season.

Using their title winner and relegation odds markets, here is how Sky Bet have the Premier League table looking for the 2023/24 season.

Here is the predicted Premier League table based on Sky Bet odds.

1. Premier League table predicted

Here is the predicted Premier League table based on Sky Bet odds. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Title winner odds: 2,500/1 | Relegation odds: 4/11

2. 20. Luton Town

Title winner odds: 2,500/1 | Relegation odds: 4/11 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Title winner odds: 2,500/1 | Relegation odds: 8/11

3. 19. Sheffield United

Title winner odds: 2,500/1 | Relegation odds: 8/11 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Title winner odds: 1,500/1 | Relegation odds: 5/2

4. 18. AFC Bournemouth

Title winner odds: 1,500/1 | Relegation odds: 5/2 Photo: IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

