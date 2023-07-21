As more transfer deals are struck, it becomes easier to cast Premier League predictions for the 2023/24 season.

At the top, Manchester City will be hoping to clinch a fourth successive title but will face competition from sides desperate to knock them off their perch. Among the title hopefuls are Arsenal, who have strengthened considerably with additions such as England star Declan Rice.

Away from the top, the promoted trio of Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town will be hoping their efforts in the Championship last season are not squandered. They will be hoping to consolidate in the top flight and compete with those who were close to relegation last season.

Using their title winner and relegation odds markets, here is how Sky Bet have the Premier League table looking for the 2023/24 season.

1 . Premier League table predicted Here is the predicted Premier League table based on Sky Bet odds.

2 . 20. Luton Town Title winner odds: 2,500/1 | Relegation odds: 4/11

3 . 19. Sheffield United Title winner odds: 2,500/1 | Relegation odds: 8/11

4 . 18. AFC Bournemouth Title winner odds: 1,500/1 | Relegation odds: 5/2