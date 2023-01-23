Elsewhere, Norwich continued their superb start under new boss David Wagner with a 4-2 victory at Coventry.
Wigan remain rooted to the bottom of the table after suffering a second home defeat to Luton in the space of four days – with the Hatters easing to a 2-0 win.
And Dwight Gayle ended his 50-match goal drought as Stoke claimed their first points of 2023 with a 4-0 thrashing of Reading.
And even Blackburn got their first draw of the season.
But how did it affect the predicted finishing positions?
Here we take a look at how Data Experts FiveThirtyEight are predicting the final Championship table will look at the end of the season, and who will be promoted, who will be relegated, and who will survive.
There is good and bad news for Yorkshire’s clubs.
|1
|Burnley
|93
|2
|Sheffield United
|87
|3
|Millwall
|72
|4
|West Brom
|72
|5
|Watford
|71
|6
|Norwich City
|71
|7
|Middlesbrough
|71
|8
|Luton Town
|70
|9
|Swansea City
|68
|10
|Sunderland
|66
|11
|Blackburn Rovers
|64
|12
|QPR
|63
|13
|Preston
|62
|14
|Coventry
|62
|15
|Stoke
|59
|16
|Reading
|59
|17
|Bristol City
|57
|18
|Birmingham City
|55
|19
|Hull City
|54
|20
|Cardiff City
|49
|21
|Rotherham United
|48
|22
|Blackpool
|48
|23
|Huddersfield Town
|47
|24
|Wigan Athletic
|44