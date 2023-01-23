News you can trust since 1754
Predictions computer forecasts how Championship promotion battle will unfold for Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and which of Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town or Hull City will go down

Another busy weekend in the Championship saw Sheffield United move closer to the Premier League, Rotherham United take another point towards safety and Middlesbrough lose ground in the play-off chase.

By Nick Westby
23rd Jan 2023, 10:22am
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:37am

Elsewhere, Norwich continued their superb start under new boss David Wagner with a 4-2 victory at Coventry.

Wigan remain rooted to the bottom of the table after suffering a second home defeat to Luton in the space of four days – with the Hatters easing to a 2-0 win.

And Dwight Gayle ended his 50-match goal drought as Stoke claimed their first points of 2023 with a 4-0 thrashing of Reading.

Daniel Jebbison scores for Sheffield United as they beat Hull City on Friday night (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)
And even Blackburn got their first draw of the season.

But how did it affect the predicted finishing positions?

Here we take a look at how Data Experts FiveThirtyEight are predicting the final Championship table will look at the end of the season, and who will be promoted, who will be relegated, and who will survive.

There is good and bad news for Yorkshire’s clubs.

Sunderland's Abdoullah Ba battles with Middlesbrough's Ryan Giles on Sunday (Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)
1 Burnley 93
2 Sheffield United 87
3 Millwall 72
4 West Brom 72
5 Watford 71
6 Norwich City 71
7 Middlesbrough 71
8 Luton Town 70
9 Swansea City 68
10 Sunderland 66
11 Blackburn Rovers 64
12 QPR 63
13 Preston 62
14 Coventry 62
15 Stoke 59
16 Reading 59
17 Bristol City 57
18 Birmingham City 55
19 Hull City 54
20 Cardiff City 49
21 Rotherham United 48
22 Blackpool 48
23 Huddersfield Town 47
24 Wigan Athletic 44
