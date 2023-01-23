Another busy weekend in the Championship saw Sheffield United move closer to the Premier League, Rotherham United take another point towards safety and Middlesbrough lose ground in the play-off chase.

Elsewhere, Norwich continued their superb start under new boss David Wagner with a 4-2 victory at Coventry.

Wigan remain rooted to the bottom of the table after suffering a second home defeat to Luton in the space of four days – with the Hatters easing to a 2-0 win.

And Dwight Gayle ended his 50-match goal drought as Stoke claimed their first points of 2023 with a 4-0 thrashing of Reading.

Daniel Jebbison scores for Sheffield United as they beat Hull City on Friday night (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

And even Blackburn got their first draw of the season.

But how did it affect the predicted finishing positions?

Here we take a look at how Data Experts FiveThirtyEight are predicting the final Championship table will look at the end of the season, and who will be promoted, who will be relegated, and who will survive.

There is good and bad news for Yorkshire’s clubs.

Sunderland's Abdoullah Ba battles with Middlesbrough's Ryan Giles on Sunday (Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)