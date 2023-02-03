Leeds United ended the January transfer window with the arrival of one centre-back and the departure of another to end a strong month on the recruitment front.

Diego Llorente joined AS Roma on loan but is expected to stay there permanently while Diogo Monteiro, who is not viewed as an immediate replacement, completed his move from Swiss Super League side Servette FC.

The Whites addressed their issues at left-back and up front with the arrivals of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter while a move for United States international Weston McKennie was completed a day before the window shut.

Some of Leeds’ rivals also enjoyed strong windows with Nottingham Forest completing a deadline-day hat-trick as they signed Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas. All three are likely to be registered in time for Sunday’s meeting with the Whites.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Maximilian Woeber interacts with Georginio Rutter of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford FC at Elland Road on January 22, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Forest completed the signing of free agent Andre Ayew. He has penned a deal until the end of the season after leaving his contract from Qatari outfit Al Sadd. He captained Ghana at the World Cup and had been linked with a move to Everton before becoming Forest’s seventh signing since the turn of the year.

Those signings come alongside the January additions of Chris Wood, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa. Elsewhere, it proved a disastrous window for Everton as they were the only Premier League club not to make a signing in January.

The Toffees looked set to complete a deal for Villareal’s Arnaut Danjuma before that was hijacked at the 11th hour by Tottenham Hotspur. It means new manager Sean Dyche will have to work with what he has got as he looks to help Everton beat the drop.

Leicester City secured a £15m transfer for Stoke City and Australian international centre-back Harry Souttar on deadline day while Bournemouth completed the signing of Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv, late on deadline day.

Leeds United's Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra (3R) celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at the Wham Stadium in Accrington, north west England on January 28, 2023. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 20-year-old, capped 24 times by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Vitality Stadium and became the Cherries’ fifth January transfer addition but was not their last as they then made Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore their sixth January signing. Traore, 22, has joined from Serie A outfit Sassuolo on an initial loan deal which will become permanent in the summer for a further five years.

Following the January activity, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look come May…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table