Michael Carrick has insisted he will not get carried away by Middlesbrough’s win over Sheffield United after Boro closed the gap to the second-placed Blades to seven points on Wednesday night.

The Blades had not been beaten in 13 games in all competitions and looked on course to move 13 points clear of third-placed Boro after Oli McBurnie gave United an early lead. But the visitors hit back to level through Chuba Akpom before Cameron Archer scored twice to give them a fourth-straight win and cut the gap to seven points.

Boro boss Carrick was not focused on the maths in the battle for automatic promotion as he shared his pride in his team.

He reflected: “I’m immensely proud of the boys – the whole group, to be honest. The belief that they showed, even when we went one down.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Cameron Archer (2R) of Middlesbrough celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“It was a big challenge, coming here tonight. It wasn’t about the league position for us – it was about coming up against a good team on a great run. It’s a tough place to come to. Some of the play was top drawer and it looked a complete team performance in the end.

“I was just proud of the way the boys went about it, more than anything. To show that belief in each other and stick together. It’s easier to not play your football and then it’s easy to take the safe route and hope you get through it. I thought the lads believed in themselves and it showed.”

On his team’s chances of securing automatic promotion, Carrick added: “What will be will be – it’s just a case of playing games. Yes, we managed to beat them tonight but they’re a terrific team, with so many threats and so many good things in their team.

“I’ll not get carried away about the league position at all just yet. I’m only interested in performances and winning games as they come along.”

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted points Burnley 96 Sheffield United 86 Middlesbrough 78 Luton Town 73 Millwall 71 Sunderland 70 West Brom 69 Norwich 69 Watford 68 Swansea City 65 Coventry City 64 Blackburn Rovers 64 Preston North End 59 Bristol City 59 Reading 59 Stoke City 58 Birmingham 57 Hull City 57 QPR 57 Cardiff City 49 Rotherham United 48 Wigan Athletic 46 Blackpool 44 Huddersfield Town 43