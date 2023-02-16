News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Supercomputer predicts outcome of Championship promotion battle for Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall

Michael Carrick has insisted he will not get carried away by Middlesbrough’s win over Sheffield United after Boro closed the gap to the second-placed Blades to seven points on Wednesday night.

By Ben McKenna
14 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 10:23am

The Blades had not been beaten in 13 games in all competitions and looked on course to move 13 points clear of third-placed Boro after Oli McBurnie gave United an early lead. But the visitors hit back to level through Chuba Akpom before Cameron Archer scored twice to give them a fourth-straight win and cut the gap to seven points.

Boro boss Carrick was not focused on the maths in the battle for automatic promotion as he shared his pride in his team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He reflected: “I’m immensely proud of the boys – the whole group, to be honest. The belief that they showed, even when we went one down.

Most Popular
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Cameron Archer (2R) of Middlesbrough celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“It was a big challenge, coming here tonight. It wasn’t about the league position for us – it was about coming up against a good team on a great run. It’s a tough place to come to. Some of the play was top drawer and it looked a complete team performance in the end.

“I was just proud of the way the boys went about it, more than anything. To show that belief in each other and stick together. It’s easier to not play your football and then it’s easy to take the safe route and hope you get through it. I thought the lads believed in themselves and it showed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On his team’s chances of securing automatic promotion, Carrick added: “What will be will be – it’s just a case of playing games. Yes, we managed to beat them tonight but they’re a terrific team, with so many threats and so many good things in their team.

“I’ll not get carried away about the league position at all just yet. I’m only interested in performances and winning games as they come along.”

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Team Predicted points
Burnley 96
Sheffield United 86
Middlesbrough 78
Luton Town 73
Millwall 71
Sunderland 70
West Brom 69
Norwich 69
Watford 68
Swansea City 65
Coventry City 64
Blackburn Rovers 64
Preston North End 59
Bristol City 59
Reading 59
Stoke City 58
Birmingham 57
Hull City 57
QPR 57
Cardiff City 49
Rotherham United 48
Wigan Athletic 46
Blackpool 44
Huddersfield Town 43

For an explanation of how the predictions model works, click HERE.

BladesMiddlesbroughWest BromSunderland