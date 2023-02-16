Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Bukayo Saka saw the title rivals head in level at the interval before Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland struck in the second half to secure three points for the reigning champions.
Arsenal have a game in hand but City top the table with a plus 36 goal difference compared to plus 26 for Arsenal. The Gunners have now picked up just one point from the last nine on offer.
But Guardiola warned there is still plenty of twists to come with both sides still in Europe.
He said: “There are still many games to play, the Champions League is coming, the Europa League is coming, so – but importantly is the fact we could have come here a few weeks ago eight or nine points behind and losing here will be almost over.
“Now for the fact that they dropped points, we came here for the chance to win the game and now we are there (level at the top of the league). So far they’ve got better results than us – this is the reality.”
For Mikel Arteta, he admitted his players were left with a sense of disappointment.
“We are all feeling down, especially because they knew we could do much better today to get a very different result and we just give them the game,” the Arsenal boss said.
“We have to pick the points because the performances are there for sure. What we’ve done today against this team, believe me that wasn’t the game that they wanted to play.
“But we wanted the points and we didn’t get them and at the end the games are decided in the boxes and we have given too much away today. We weren’t ruthless enough to convert our chances. That’s what we have to improve on.”
Following the top-of-the-table clash, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look – including where Leeds United will finish.
FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table
|Team
|Predicted points
|Man City
|83
|Arsenal
|81
|Man United
|72
|Newcastle
|66
|Brighton
|64
|Tottenham
|64
|Liverpool
|62
|Chelsea
|57
|Brentford
|57
|Fulham
|53
|Aston Villa
|49
|Leicester City
|45
|Crystal Palace
|43
|West Ham
|41
|Wolves
|41
|Leeds United
|39
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|Everton
|33
|Bournemouth
|32
|Southampton
|30
For an explanation of how the predictions model works, click HERE.