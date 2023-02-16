News you can trust since 1754
Supercomputer predicts Premier League title destination after Man City’s win over Arsenal plus outcome of top-four race for Man United, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool

Pep Guardiola insisted there was still a long way to go in the Premier League title race after Man City went top of the table on goal difference with a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

By Ben McKenna
21 minutes ago

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Bukayo Saka saw the title rivals head in level at the interval before Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland struck in the second half to secure three points for the reigning champions.

Arsenal have a game in hand but City top the table with a plus 36 goal difference compared to plus 26 for Arsenal. The Gunners have now picked up just one point from the last nine on offer.

But Guardiola warned there is still plenty of twists to come with both sides still in Europe.

TOPSHOT - Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 15, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “There are still many games to play, the Champions League is coming, the Europa League is coming, so – but importantly is the fact we could have come here a few weeks ago eight or nine points behind and losing here will be almost over.

“Now for the fact that they dropped points, we came here for the chance to win the game and now we are there (level at the top of the league). So far they’ve got better results than us – this is the reality.”

For Mikel Arteta, he admitted his players were left with a sense of disappointment.

“We are all feeling down, especially because they knew we could do much better today to get a very different result and we just give them the game,” the Arsenal boss said.

“We have to pick the points because the performances are there for sure. What we’ve done today against this team, believe me that wasn’t the game that they wanted to play.

“But we wanted the points and we didn’t get them and at the end the games are decided in the boxes and we have given too much away today. We weren’t ruthless enough to convert our chances. That’s what we have to improve on.”

Following the top-of-the-table clash, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look – including where Leeds United will finish.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table

Team Predicted points
Man City 83
Arsenal 81
Man United 72
Newcastle 66
Brighton 64
Tottenham 64
Liverpool 62
Chelsea 57
Brentford 57
Fulham 53
Aston Villa 49
Leicester City 45
Crystal Palace 43
West Ham 41
Wolves 41
Leeds United 39
Nottingham Forest 37
Everton 33
Bournemouth 32
Southampton 30

For an explanation of how the predictions model works, click HERE.

