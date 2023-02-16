Pep Guardiola insisted there was still a long way to go in the Premier League title race after Man City went top of the table on goal difference with a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Bukayo Saka saw the title rivals head in level at the interval before Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland struck in the second half to secure three points for the reigning champions.

Arsenal have a game in hand but City top the table with a plus 36 goal difference compared to plus 26 for Arsenal. The Gunners have now picked up just one point from the last nine on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Guardiola warned there is still plenty of twists to come with both sides still in Europe.

TOPSHOT - Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 15, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: “There are still many games to play, the Champions League is coming, the Europa League is coming, so – but importantly is the fact we could have come here a few weeks ago eight or nine points behind and losing here will be almost over.

“Now for the fact that they dropped points, we came here for the chance to win the game and now we are there (level at the top of the league). So far they’ve got better results than us – this is the reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Mikel Arteta, he admitted his players were left with a sense of disappointment.

“We are all feeling down, especially because they knew we could do much better today to get a very different result and we just give them the game,” the Arsenal boss said.

“We have to pick the points because the performances are there for sure. What we’ve done today against this team, believe me that wasn’t the game that they wanted to play.

“But we wanted the points and we didn’t get them and at the end the games are decided in the boxes and we have given too much away today. We weren’t ruthless enough to convert our chances. That’s what we have to improve on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the top-of-the-table clash, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look – including where Leeds United will finish.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table

Team Predicted points Man City 83 Arsenal 81 Man United 72 Newcastle 66 Brighton 64 Tottenham 64 Liverpool 62 Chelsea 57 Brentford 57 Fulham 53 Aston Villa 49 Leicester City 45 Crystal Palace 43 West Ham 41 Wolves 41 Leeds United 39 Nottingham Forest 37 Everton 33 Bournemouth 32 Southampton 30