Data experts have made their predictions for the next round of games in the second-tier, League One and League Two.

FiveThirtyEight makes their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each game.

The number-crunchers are tipping victories for Sheffield United and Town in the Championship and wins for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in League One with the Owls and Reds at home to West Country opposition in the shape of Cheltenham Town and Exeter City respectively.

Huddersfield Town's Tom Lees celebrates opening the scoring against Yorkshire rivals Hull City in the fixture at the John Smith's Stadium last season. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

They reckon Bradford City will also emerge victorious in League Two, but Doncaster Rovers' game with Leyton Orient, managed by former Rovers manager and playing legend Richie Wellens who makes his first return since his sacking last December, is viewed as too close to call.Championship

BLACKBURN V ROTHERHAM - Blackburn win

Blackburn 47 per cent, Rotherham 26 per cent, draw 29 per cent.

HUDDERSFIELD V HULL (Sunday) - Huddersfield win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield 47 per cent, Hull 27 per cent, draw 27 per cent.

MILLWALL V MIDDLESBROUGH - Millwall win.

Millwall 38 per cent, Middlesbrough 35 per cent, draw 28 per cent.

STOKE V SHEFFIELD UNITED - United win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke 27 per cent, Sheffield United 46 per cent, draw 26 per cent.

League One

BARNSLEY V EXETER - Barnsley win.

Barnsley 63 per cent, Exeter 15 per cent, draw 22 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY V CHELTENHAM - Wednesday win.

Wednesday 71 per cent, Cheltenham 11 per cent, draw 19 per cent.

League Two

BRADFORD CITY V STOCKPORT - Bradford win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford 54 per cent, Stockport 21 per cent, draw per cent.

COLCHESTER V HARROGATE - Colchester win.

Colchester 52 per cent, Harrogate 22 per cent, draw 26 per cent.

DONCASTER V LEYTON ORIENT - too close to call

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster 36 per cent, Leyton Orient 36 per cent, draw 28 per cent.