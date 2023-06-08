All Sections
Premier League attendances: How Leeds United's support compared to Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham United, Manchester City and more

Leeds United may have finished in the bottom three of the Premier League table but they finished significantly higher in the average attendance ranking.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST

Despite on-field struggles, sell-out home crowds were the norm at Elland Road throughout the 2022/23 campaign. Fans were not rewarded with success on the pitch but will be hoping their fortunes improve in the Championship.

Using Transfermarkt data, here is the average attendance of every Premier League club during the 2022/23 season.

Here are the average Premier League attendances ranked.

1. Attendances ranked

Here are the average Premier League attendances ranked. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

10,304

2. 20. AFC Bournemouth

10,304 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

17,080

3. 19. Brentford

17,080 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

23,766

4. 18. Fulham

23,766 Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

