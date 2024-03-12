Following a meeting held yesterday (March 11), the Premier League issued a statement explaining clubs had “reconfirmed their commitment” to securing a sustainably funded agreement with the EFL, subject to the new system being formally approved.

Clubs in the top flight have previously been told they will have a funding deal imposed on them by the new Football Regulator if they cannot reach an agreement over EFL funding.

The Premier League’s statement read: “At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today clubs agreed to prioritise the swift development and implementation of a new League-wide financial system.

“This will provide certainty for clubs in relation to their future financial plans and will ensure the Premier League is able to retain its existing world-leading investment to all levels of the game.

“Alongside this, Premier League clubs also re-confirmed their commitment to securing a sustainably funded financial agreement with the EFL, subject to the new financial system being formally approved by clubs.

“The League and clubs also reaffirmed their ongoing and longstanding commitment to the wider game which includes £1.6billion distributed to all levels of football across the current three-year cycle.

“The Premier League’s significant funding contributions cover all EFL clubs and National League clubs, as well as women and girls’ football, and the grassroots of the game.”