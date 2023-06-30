All Sections
Premier League move for Barnsley FC defender as Hull City close on first signing

Barnsley centre-back Mads Andersen is on the verge of a move to the Premier League whilst Hull City are closing in on their first signing of the summer.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 30th Jun 2023, 19:55 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 21:51 BST

Danish defender Andersen is set to join Luton Town for a fee eclipsing the £2m club record they paid the Reds for Carlton Morris. Hull's potential signing is a loan for highly-rated Manchester City forward Liam Delap.

Andersen had only one year left of his Oakwell contract and was arguably the best centre-back in the division last season, so it is no surprise he has been picked off by a higher-ranked club after four years in South Yorkshire.

Delap, son of ex-Barnsley loanee and long-throw expert Rory, scored only four league goals in last season's loans, split between his father's old club Stoke City and Preston North End, but manager Pep Guardiola is said to still be a big fan.

ON THE MOVE: Barnsley centre-back Mads Andersen
ON THE MOVE: Barnsley centre-back Mads Andersen

Hull midfielder Callum Jones has joined League Two Forest Green Rovers on loan for the coming campaign.

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has retired at the age of just 32.

