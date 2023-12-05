Midweek Premier League football is back, with Wolves, Burnley, Luton Town and Arsenal all in action tonight (December 5).

The action continues tomorrow (December 6), with the fixture list including Chris Wilder’s first game back in charge of Sheffield United – a daunting clash with Liverpool. There are also fixtures scheduled for Thursday (December 7) and all of this week’s fixtures are being shown live by Amazon Prime Video.

There are now various subscriptions for coverage of Premier League football and understandably, not everyone has them all. However, those who instead subscribe to Amazon’s competitors or none at all may still be able to watch without a match ticket.

Amazon Prime offer a 30-day free trial of their service for those who have not been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months. The trial makes all Amazon Prime benefits, including Amazon Prime Video, available for 30 days.

Billing begins at the end of the trial period but the trial can be cancelled before payments begin being taken. Customers can sign up for the free trial by clicking ‘Try Prime’ on Amazon’s website.

Below is the list of midweek Premier League fixtures in full.

Tuesday, December 5

Wolverhampton Wanders v Burnley, 7:30pm kick-off

Luton Town v Arsenal, 8:15pm kick-off

Wednesday, December 6

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford, 7:30pm kick-off

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth, 7:30pm kick-off

Fulham v Nottingham Forest, 7:30pm kick-off

Sheffield United v Liverpool, 7:30pm kick-off

Aston Villa v Manchester City, 8:15pm kick-off

Manchester United v Chelsea, 8:15pm kick-off

Thursday, December 7

Everton v Newcastle United, 7:30pm kick-off