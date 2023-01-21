News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Premier League predictions computer forecasts every result this weekend - including key games involving Leeds United, Man City, Arsenal and Man United

Leeds United record signing Georginio Rutter is not feeling the pressure attached to his £36m price tag.

By Ben McKenna
2 minutes ago

The French striker agrred a five-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road after arriving from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim last week. The deal surpassed the price Leeds paid Valencia to sign Rodrigo in 2020.

The 20-year-old was ineligible for Leeds’ FA Cup replay against Cardiff City as they beat the Championship side 5-2 in West Yorkshire. He is set to make his debut in the Premier League when Leeds welcome an in-form Brentford side to Elland Road.

Hide Ad

“It’s not something that puts any pressure on me at all really. I concentrate on playing my football, doing stuff I know how to do,” said Rutter of his transfer fee.

Most Popular
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of the Nike Premier League Winter Match Ball prior to kick off of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Hide Ad

“We’ll see how things go, but transfers are a thing that’s between clubs aren’t they? It’s the clubs who negotiate, I just get on with my football.”

Ahead of an exciting weekend of Premier League action at both ends of the table, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the most unlikely outcome in every fixture…

Hide Ad

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League predictions

Match Home win Draw Away win
Liverpool v Chelsea 56% 22% 22%
West Ham v Everton 55% 25% 20%
Southampton v Aston Villa 37% 26% 36%
Leicester v Brighton 28% 24% 48%
Bournemouth v Forest 40% 28% 32%
Crystal Palace v Newcastle 22% 26% 53%
Man City v Wolves 82% 13% 5%
Leeds v Brentford 40% 23% 36%
Arsenal v Man United 54% 23% 23%
Fulham v Spurs 28% 22% 50%
Premier LeagueMan UnitedMan CityArsenal