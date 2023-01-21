The French striker agrred a five-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road after arriving from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim last week. The deal surpassed the price Leeds paid Valencia to sign Rodrigo in 2020.
The 20-year-old was ineligible for Leeds’ FA Cup replay against Cardiff City as they beat the Championship side 5-2 in West Yorkshire. He is set to make his debut in the Premier League when Leeds welcome an in-form Brentford side to Elland Road.
“It’s not something that puts any pressure on me at all really. I concentrate on playing my football, doing stuff I know how to do,” said Rutter of his transfer fee.
“We’ll see how things go, but transfers are a thing that’s between clubs aren’t they? It’s the clubs who negotiate, I just get on with my football.”
Ahead of an exciting weekend of Premier League action at both ends of the table, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the most unlikely outcome in every fixture…
FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League predictions
|Match
|Home win
|Draw
|Away win
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|56%
|22%
|22%
|West Ham v Everton
|55%
|25%
|20%
|Southampton v Aston Villa
|37%
|26%
|36%
|Leicester v Brighton
|28%
|24%
|48%
|Bournemouth v Forest
|40%
|28%
|32%
|Crystal Palace v Newcastle
|22%
|26%
|53%
|Man City v Wolves
|82%
|13%
|5%
|Leeds v Brentford
|40%
|23%
|36%
|Arsenal v Man United
|54%
|23%
|23%
|Fulham v Spurs
|28%
|22%
|50%