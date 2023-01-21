Leeds United record signing Georginio Rutter is not feeling the pressure attached to his £36m price tag.

The French striker agrred a five-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road after arriving from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim last week. The deal surpassed the price Leeds paid Valencia to sign Rodrigo in 2020.

The 20-year-old was ineligible for Leeds’ FA Cup replay against Cardiff City as they beat the Championship side 5-2 in West Yorkshire. He is set to make his debut in the Premier League when Leeds welcome an in-form Brentford side to Elland Road.

“It’s not something that puts any pressure on me at all really. I concentrate on playing my football, doing stuff I know how to do,” said Rutter of his transfer fee.

“We’ll see how things go, but transfers are a thing that’s between clubs aren’t they? It’s the clubs who negotiate, I just get on with my football.”

